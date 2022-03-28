Elkhart County Humane Society holds free microchip event

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County held a free microchip clinic on Sunday.

It happened from noon to 4 p.m. where more than 200 dog and cat owners had their pets microchipped.

Janet Graham, the shelter’s marketing outreach manager, says adding the microchip allows vets and shelters to scan your lost pet and relocate it to his or her family.

“Get your animals microchipped. We’re all people management fails and it’s easy to have your dog or cat accidentally slip out the door. This is going to help get that animal back to you safely and hopefully a lot quicker,” Graham says.

If your’e looking to get your dog microchipped, it’s not too late.

The Humane Society of Elkhart County says pet owners can call ahead to schedule an appointment.

