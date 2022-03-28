City of South Bend continues to patch pesky potholes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s mayor was pitching patch on Monday.

Mayor James Mueller took a hands-on approach toward filling the city’s potholes. He worked with a pothole patch crew on the city’s far east side.

City officials are encouraging city residents to report potholes by dialing 311, or by going online at southbendin.gov/pothole.

Crews will try to respond in 24-hours, but so far, they’ve been able to get to all calls within 48-hours.

“We’re making progress and as we see this plan through. We do hope to have fewer and fewer potholes, but you know, some, the weather can be rough here in South Bend and you, you know you’re never going to have zero potholes in the springtime, but we’ll stay on top of it as best we can,” the mayor told news crews at the scene.

By default, the city likely has fewer pothole problems this year, because last year, officials began a $25 million, three-year program to rebuild the streets. Crews started with streets that were the most pothole prone. “The investment is around $8 million, $8 million dollars a year, which is almost four times as much as we were doing in the past, so its significantly more investment than we’ve put into streets, and we’re doing a lot of neighborhood streets that haven’t been done for a number of years,” added Eric Horvath, South Bend’s Public Works Director.

The program touched about 10 percent of the city’s total lane miles last year, and it was hoped that another 10 percent would be rebuilt this year.

“Asphalt prices, labor prices, everything is going up as you know,” Mayor Mueller said. “The one curveball that we’ll have to revisit here in the next couple months is inflation is hitting all of us, so our plan, the $25-million-dollar plan, to stay on track, we may need to find some more dollars to stay on track this year.”

This is said to be the peak pothole season because the temperature keeps bouncing above and below the freezing mark, and crews only have cold patch available to fill holes.

Local asphalt plants will likely open in mid-April.

