Benton Harbor Superintendent Townsel heading to new district

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Benton Harbor, Michigan. (WNDU) - On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Andrae Townsel announced on social media that he has accepted a job to become the first black superintendent in Calvert County, Maryland.

This all comes just months after the Benton Harbor School Board recognized Dr. Townsel with a ‘Highly Effective’ evaluation for his work with students, parents, and teachers.

The district has declined to comment at this time.

However, Dr. Townsel is expected to resume his role as superintendent in until July 1.

