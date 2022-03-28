Benton Harbor Superintendent Townsel heading to new district

Benton Harbor, Michigan. (WNDU) - On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Andrae Townsel announced on social media that he has accepted a job to become the first black superintendent in Calvert County, Maryland.

This all comes just months after the Benton Harbor School Board recognized Dr. Townsel with a ‘Highly Effective’ evaluation for his work with students, parents, and teachers.

The district has declined to comment at this time.

However, Dr. Townsel is expected to resume his role as superintendent in until July 1.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.