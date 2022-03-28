Advertisement

Benton Harbor to host Kitchen-Aid Senior PGA Championship

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - For the first time in four years, Benton Harbor will host the ‘Kitchen-Aid Senior PGA Championship’.

On Monday, the defending champion got a lay of the land out at Harbor Shores.

Alex Cejka spoke with fans and media at the Harbor Shores Learning Center. He was joined by two kids from ‘First Tee Benton Harbor’, a youth development organization centered around the game of golf.

“The reason we’re here is more than just a golf event. It’s really a community event; we pride ourselves on doing a lot more than just golf during the event,” said PGA Championship Director, Brandon Haney.

Cejka also got a chance to check out the kids’ swings before lining up a couple of his own.

“You know really PGA of America has come into town and helped us share this Harbor Shores story with the community,” said the Director of Global Partnerships at Kitchen-Aid, Deb O’Connor. “Everybody has gotten together to make sure that we have created this beautiful golf course, and it’s mattered to the kids of First Tee of Benton Harbor right here, so it’s been a great collaboration for everyone.”

The championship returns at the end of May but tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased simply by clicking here.

