82nd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship returns to Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is coming back to Benton Harbor after a four-year break.

Since 2012, the event has been held at Harbor Shores every other year. With the pandemic taking the event away in 2020, this May brings the long-awaited return.

On Monday, defending champion Alex Cejka came to town to check out the course that he’ll be taking on for the first time in his career.

“Most of us dream about it,” Cejka says about winning in 2021. “I’m really looking forward to seeing a lot of people in this town in a couple months, and helping that community to grow a little bit.”

The event isn’t just for die-hard golf fans; there will also be family-friendly events and attractions throughout the weekend, including: a longest drive contest, a KitchenAid “Inside the Ropes” contest aimed at finding a pair of kids who embody a love of golf, cooking and community, and a special fan experience at The Makers Trail 19th Hole.

“The reason we’re here is more than just a golf event” says Brandon Haney, championship director for this year’s Senior PGA Championship. “It’s really a community event; we pride ourselves on doing a lot more than just golf during the event.”

“My favorite part of the whole thing is when it’s all said and done and there are a bunch of community people out here all walking down one fairway or one cart path,” says Deb O’Connor, director of Global Partnerships for KitchenAid. “I see all those people and my heart just takes a jump. Like ‘wow, we did this. We got all these people out here.’ It’s been really great to see the community pull together on something so big.”

Tickets are available now at SRPGAChampionship.com. The PGA of America will once again offer free access to fans ages 17 and under. Each ticketed adult may bring up to four juniors under the age of 17 onto the Championship grounds at Harbor Shores for free each day; no registration for juniors is necessary.

