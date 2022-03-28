Advertisement

3 injured after car plows into Florida home

Three people were injured after a car plowed into a Florida home. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Florida on Saturday.

The crash was caught on a home security camera.

“Definitely a big wake up call. I mean, I have lived here for 33 years,” neighbor Lashay Hampton said.

Neighbors are in shock after the incident.

In the video, you can see the car swerving down the street before crashing into the home.

Multiple neighbors say the car was swerving because the passenger took control of the wheel during an argument before the crash.

“I just heard a big ‘kaboom!,’” Hampton said.

When she saw what happened, Hampton says she ran over to check on the person who lives in the home because she knows the person is often sitting in their front yard.

The speed limit on the street is 30 miles per hour, but neighbors say cars often drive faster than that.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says three people were transported to the hospital.

Neighbors say a woman who was sitting outside in a lawn chair is in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

None of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening.

The Red Cross is helping the family in the home find temporary housing until repairs can be made.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash and cannot say whether any charges may be filed yet.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A department spokesperson told WNDU that officers were sent to the 1300 block of West Fisher...
Shots fired investigation in South Bend
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Local woman loses $19,000 in computer security scam.
Computer security scam costs SB veteran $19K

Latest News

Alec Baldwin, left, and Hilaria Baldwin appear at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their 7th child
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Man on trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot talked about hanging leaders
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
Here’s what to know about Alopecia, the hair-loss condition Jada Pinkett Smith lives with
Travis Lynch
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run investigation in Starke County
It happened just before 3:20 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Michigan Street.
Officials investigating fire at South Bend building