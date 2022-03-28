Advertisement

2nd Chance Pet: Dozer

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County introduced us to a dog named Dozer on 16 News Now at Noon.

Dozer is four and a half years old and is looking for a forever home. He still has lots of energy, so he would fit best with an active family that can take him on daily walks and play fetch with him. To find out more about Dozer, you can watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Dozer or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726. You can also stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

