Woman Hurt in Benton Harbor Shooting

Benton Harbor, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are looking for suspects in an early-morning shooting in Benton Harbor.

It happened just before one o’clock this morning near 150 Concord on the city’s northeast side.

The victim was shot in the arm, and taken to a nearby hospital.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

Witnesses tell police that multiple shooters were involved, but no further descriptions were given.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Benton Charter Township Police Department at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

