Sunday Morning Spotlight: The Great Logan Nose-On

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The CEO at the Logan Center stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about the final few days for the Great Logan Nose-On.

Matt Harrington talked about the foam green noses that have come out every March for the past three decades to raise awareness for the Logan Center and the fundraiser that helps them provide programs for kids and adults with disabilities.

It all wraps up this Tuesday with a luncheon featuring a visit from Chris Nikic, the first person with Downs Syndrome to finish an Iron Man Triathalon.

It’s an inspiring conclusion to a tradition that helps our community think about inclusion and how the Logan Center works to achieve it.

“They work alongside us. They live in our neighborhoods. They play in our parks and they’re a part of who we are. It’s really helped people realize that people of all abilities are a part of our community and we should be embracing them, just like everybody else,” Harrington said.

You can follow this link to donate before time runs out.

