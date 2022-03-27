Op 1 Vet donates two track wheelchairs to disabled veterans

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, Op 1 Vet was at the RV Hall of Fame & Museum in Elkhart to donate two-track wheelchairs to disabled veterans.

Operation 1 Veteran, or Op 1 Vet, based out of Goshen, has the sole purpose of changing the life of one veteran at a time.

Op 1 Vet travels across the country giving back to veterans who have served their country, and so far, they have helped 22 vets in the four years since its creation.

Track wheelchairs have treads, like a bulldozer or tank, and allow people with disabilities to trek over more challenging terrain.

Active service members are used to a highly active lifestyle, so much more is taken from them than just the ability to walk when these tragedies occur.

These chairs give veterans the ability to effortlessly go into the woods or offroad, hunt, fish, camp, and enjoy a plethora of other activities they otherwise wouldn’t be able to.

Christner, an Army Veteran and owner of OP 1 Vet, said that these chairs cost well over $10,000, but there isn’t a price tag on giving veterans like Joe Reed and Chad Keezer, the recipients of the track chairs, the chance to have some of that active lifestyle back.

Joe Reed, a USMC veteran, became an Elkhart police officer after his military service. Reed was hit by a car off duty while riding his motorcycle on Sept. 19, 1989. While he is now retired, he is looking forward to the possibilities this new chair will bring.

“I am excited to go hunting again in the woods, fishing along the shores, but anxious to try the sand on the beach and going through the snow. I haven’t been able to do those things in my current chair for 32 years,” said Reed.

Chad Kueser is a US Army and Navy veteran. Kueser was hit by mortar fire in Iraq on Sept. 11, 2005. He said he doesn’t remember the attack but woke up in a Maryland Hospital asking his wife, “what are you doing in Iraq?”

He is thankful for all the support from veterans’ groups and laughingly said that he has many guardian angels. He currently works for the NSA in San Deigo.

He is excited to get back to being more independent when he goes hunting and fishing.

In addition to aiding veterans with physical help like finances and track wheelchairs, Ed stressed another essential message, veterans’ mental health and substance abuse after service.

For any veterans or families of vets who need help, Christner is urging you to call their work number at (574)536-5536.

To find out more about Op 1 Vet and its events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.