Notre Dame hockey team’s season ends after shutout loss in Albany regional final

ALBANY, N.Y. (WNDU) - Notre Dame was held scoreless for just the second time this season and fell short of reaching it’s first Frozen Four since 2018 after losing to the top-ranked team in the nation in the Albany regional semifinal on Saturday night.

No. 1 Minnesota State defeated the Irish 1-0 in a hard-nosed defensive game. The Mavericks scored the game’s only goal with 16 seconds left in the first period and clung to that lead.

Minnesota State moves on to the Frozen Four semifinals in Boston on April 7, where it awaits the winner of the Worcester regional final (Western Michigan vs. Minnesota).

Meanwhile, Notre Dame ends the season with a 28-12 record.

