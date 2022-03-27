Advertisement

Notre Dame Fencing wins 12th National Championship

The team has now won back-to-back titles and four of the last five championships.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame fencing team clinched its 12th national championship in program history on Sunday.

The 2022 NCAA Fencing Championships, hosted by Notre Dame, began on Thursday. The Irish won the championship with 293 total points. The team has now won back-to-back titles and four of the last five championships.

Meanwhile, Kaylin Hsieh won the individual title for women’s épée on Friday. Hsieh was the lone individual champion for the Irish.

For full results from the 2022 NCAA Fencing Championships, click here.

