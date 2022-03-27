Notre Dame Fencing wins 12th National Championship

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame fencing team clinched its 12th national championship in program history on Sunday.

The 2022 NCAA Fencing Championships, hosted by Notre Dame, began on Thursday. The Irish won the championship with 293 total points. The team has now won back-to-back titles and four of the last five championships.

Add it to the trophy case, we are 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙇 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/ectJF6okx1 — Notre Dame Fencing (@NDFencing) March 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Kaylin Hsieh won the individual title for women’s épée on Friday. Hsieh was the lone individual champion for the Irish.

Women's Epee NATIONAL CHAMPION!🤩



Congratulations Kaylin Hsieh on winning the national title 15-10!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/mhrnuegC7W — Notre Dame Fencing (@NDFencing) March 25, 2022

For full results from the 2022 NCAA Fencing Championships, click here.

