Michiana Crime Stoppers offers cash reward for tips leading to arrests in South Bend homicide case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers is raising the stakes in order to gather any new info that could lead to solving a homicide case in South Bend.

17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., died earlier this month after suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

As of now, there have been no arrests in the case— and with it— anyone with info that leads to solving this investigation could receive up to $2,500.

South Bend Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings called the death “tragic.”

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case should call (574) 288-STOP, (800) 342-STOP or submit tips here.

