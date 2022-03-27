Advertisement

BOYS HOOPS: Marian falls to Beech Grove in 3A state title game

By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - In a matchup of two programs making their state championship debut, the Beech Grove Hornets outlasted the Mishawaka Marian Knights 53-43 to claim this year’s IHSAA 3A state title.

“You know, they’ve given everything they had in every game since early December,” said Marian head coach Robb Berger after the game. “Every practice, every game they had a goal in mind. You know, it hurts right now. It’s hurts right now. We came, I guess basically about five minutes short.”

“A lot of emotions going through my head right now,” said senior guard Richard Brooks. “Right now we’re just trying to stay strong. We know we all gave it all we could. It was the last game. We came up short, but I’m proud of everyone.”

Marian ends the season with 24 wins. It’s their seventh 20+ win season since Berger took over as head coach in 2010.

