Terre Haute airport unveils new Willa Beatrice Brown exhibit

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Willa Beatrice Brown was the first African American woman to get a private and then a commercial pilot’s license in the United States.

Now, there’s an exhibit to celebrate the Terre Haute heroine in her hometown.

On Friday, the Terre Haute regional airport unveiled the “Willa Beatrice Brown Display and Experience.”

Willa was also the first African American woman to run for Congress and the first African American woman on the women’s Advisory Committee of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Brown went to school in Terre Haute and received her teaching license from Indiana State Normal School later known as ISU.

She was a mentor to many - including the Tuskegee Airmen.

