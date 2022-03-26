Advertisement

South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts providing more than just a job opportunity this summer

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts has over one hundred job opportunities for the youth this summer.

The Summer Job Fair is an extension of SBVPA’s Youth Jobs Program, which provides the youth with community resources to become successful in the workplace.

“My goal is to help prepare young people for the workplace. Not just for today, but also for tomorrow. So in addition to being able to have one of our awesome and fabulous jobs ranging between $12 to $15 dollars an hour, and being a part of the city and becoming future stakeholders. We’re teaching things like life skills, personality assessments to help them pick a career path,” explained Kintae Lark, youth employment manager for South Bend VPA.

As well as getting a cool summer job, Lark says that youth ages 15 to 21 years old with part-time or seasonal positions will receive paid training and be invited to attend a leadership seminar.

For more information, visit SBVPA’s website, here.

