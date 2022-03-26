South Bend Auto Show has largest showcase yet

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Auto Show is back, and this year it’s showcasing over 160 vehicles.

From muscle cars, to monster trucks, to custom vehicles, there’s a little bit of everything being shown this year.

Vehicle owners say that the South Bend Auto Show is a great opportunity to show off their wheels.

“I remember coming here, coming to the one at Notre Dame, The Cavalcade of Wheels, that was put on by the Coachmen Auto Club, as a little kid and begging my parents to take me to it, and that was a big deal. And then finally to get to come to this, I don’t know how many years ago, probably the early eighties when we actually started bringing this truck, and it was a great accomplishment I felt that I made it, I’m on top of the world,” says John Nowacki, a monster truck owner, builder, and operator.

Admission is only $5 at the door, and children ages 12 and under get in for free.

Show dates and times:

Saturday, March 26th- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 27th- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.