Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Emma Whitaker

Emma is missing from Wheatfield, Indiana which is 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was...
Emma is missing from Wheatfield, Indiana which is 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATFIELD, Ind. (WNDU) - A silver alert has been declared for a girl in Wheatfield.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Emma Whitaker, a 17-year-old white female, 5 ft. 3 in. tall, 133 lbs., blonde hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a blue sweater, tie dye shirt, and blue jeans.

Emma was last seen on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Emma Whitaker, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 219-866-7344 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details emerge in Delphi murders investigation after release of police interview transcript
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
One dead in Elkhart County crash
First Alert Forecast: Windy Friday night. Snow for the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Winter Grip Continues..Lake Effect Snow Showers up next!
Antonio's Italian Ristorante has now brought home a winning pizza in competitions over the past...
Elkhart restaurant wins award at International Pizza Expo

Latest News

SBVPA has over 100 Summer Jobs
South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts providing more than just a job opportunity this summer
SBVPA youth job fair
SBVPA youth job fair
South Bend Auto Show is back
South Bend Auto Show has largest showcase yet
'Short Hair Because We Care' at Penn High School
‘Short Hair Because We Care’ at Penn High School
SB Auto Show
SB Auto Show