SILVER ALERT: Emma Whitaker

WHEATFIELD, Ind. (WNDU) - A silver alert has been declared for a girl in Wheatfield.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Emma Whitaker, a 17-year-old white female, 5 ft. 3 in. tall, 133 lbs., blonde hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a blue sweater, tie dye shirt, and blue jeans.

Emma was last seen on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Emma Whitaker, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 219-866-7344 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.