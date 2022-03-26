‘Short Hair Because We Care’ at Penn High School

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School is cutting hair to show that they care.

‘Short Hair Because We Care,’ is a student-run and student-founded club at Penn High School, focused on creating hair donation events.

Saturday, starting at 11 a.m., the club held a donation event with all donations being sent to Children with Hair Loss, a Michigan-based organization that provides wigs and hair pieces to children and young adults suffering from medical-related hair loss.

“I was going to get my hair cut anyway, and I heard about the club and the chance to donate, and I thought I might as well donate my hair and do something good with it instead of just cut it off and throw it away,” says Caroline Brummett, a student a Penn High School.

The club is partnering with Salon Nouveau to be able to give professional hair cuts, with the minimum donation requirement being eight inches of clean, combed-through hair.

