Saint Peter’s tops Purdue, makes 15 seed history

Purdue's Jaden Ivey chases the ball during the first half of a college basketball game against...
Purdue's Jaden Ivey chases the ball during the first half of a college basketball game against Saint Peter's in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Daryl Banks III scored the tying and go-ahead baskets that pushed 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s to the brink of the Final Four.

The Peacocks thrived off a home-court edge in Philadelphia to beat third-seeded Purdue 67-64. The Peacocks are the first 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. They added the Boilermakers to their NCAA Tournament string of upsets and will face North Carolina in the East Region final on Sunday.

Doug Edert sank two free throws to seal the win. Saint Peter’s began its run by knocking off No. 2 seed Kentucky and then toppled a Big Ten power.

