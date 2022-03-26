Advertisement

Pet Vet: Knee Problems in Pets

Dogs and cats have knees just like people, and they can often suffer the same kinds of problems as people do.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Jack Springgate about how you can recognize knee problems and what can be done for affected pets.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

