Perez’s late basket lifts NC State to 66-63 win over Irish

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) looks to shoot against North Carolina State guard Kai...
Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) looks to shoot against North Carolina State guard Kai Crutchfield (3) during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(FRANK FRANKLIN II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - Raina Perez’s steal at midcourt and layup with 14 seconds left lifted top-seeded NC State to a 66-63 win over fifth-seed Notre Dame on Saturday in the Bridgeport Region semifinals.

It’s the Wolfpack’s first trip to the Elite Eight since 1998 when they reached the Final Four. Trailing 59-51 early in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack rallied, scoring 15 of the final 19 points capped by Perez’s layup.

The Irish had one last chance, but Maddy Westbeld missed a 3-pointer from the wing and Perez hit both free throws for the final margin.

3/26/2022 1:46:47 PM (GMT -4:00)

