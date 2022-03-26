Perez’s late basket lifts NC State to 66-63 win over Irish

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - Raina Perez’s steal at midcourt and layup with 14 seconds left lifted top-seeded NC State to a 66-63 win over fifth-seed Notre Dame on Saturday in the Bridgeport Region semifinals.

It’s the Wolfpack’s first trip to the Elite Eight since 1998 when they reached the Final Four. Trailing 59-51 early in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack rallied, scoring 15 of the final 19 points capped by Perez’s layup.

The Irish had one last chance, but Maddy Westbeld missed a 3-pointer from the wing and Perez hit both free throws for the final margin.

3/26/2022 1:46:47 PM (GMT -4:00)