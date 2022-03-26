Notre Dame Football hosts Pro Day

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday was the last chance for Notre Dame NFL hopefuls to strut their stuff in the team’s Pro Day.

The event gives players the chance to work out in front of NFL scouts in a familiar environment with their college coaches and teammates. With the NFL Draft just over a month away, players know that a good workout could help their standing on draft day.

Former Irish safety Kyle Hamilton is one of the most highly-regarded players in this year’s draft class. He says Pro Day is a valuable opportunity to give teams one last look at what players bring to the table.

“If you’re predicted undrafted, you want to compete to get drafted 6th, 7th (round), whatever it may be,” Hamilton says. “If you’re a top 10 guy, you want to compete to get in the top 5. The whole sport in itself, this whole process of the combine is competing. We’re all out here trying to put up better times than each other; at the end of the day that’s what it’s all about.

“Whether you’re predicted seventh-round or first-round, without that mindset you’re not going to get very far,” he continued. “If I’m thinking, ‘yeah, I’m probably the fifth or sixth best player in the draft,’ that’s not going to make any team want me or make me want to create (or) make big plays. So, I feel like I’ve carried myself that way ever since I started playing sports. Just know you’re the best, go compete like the best, and you’ll show that you’re the best.”

Meanwhile, former running back Kyren Williams is also hoping to get selected in the draft next month. He put on a show, improving his performance from the NFL Combine.

Afterwards, he said he feels he’s a complete running back.

“There’s no doubt about it,” Williams says. “If you watch today’s film from the throwing session, you’ll see that I’m not just a running back and I can do it on all downs. I feel like I really just started turning my weight, my stock around kind of in a way. I’m just trying to get it back on the right trend.

“Next couple weeks, next couple months I hope to hear from a lot of teams to try to sell myself more and just create connections with different people and see where I end up come April,” he continued.”

Williams added that he doesn’t care what team he gets selected by. He just wants to play football.

