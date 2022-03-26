Advertisement

Marian ready to take on Beech Grove in State Final

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian Knights will play in their first-ever state championship game on Saturday.

But their opponent, Beech Grove, is also making its first appearance in a state championship game.

Both teams are also coming off big wins in Semi-State. The Knights knocked off Leo, last year’s state runner-up who lost in the championship game by just one point. Meanwhile, Beech Grove knocked off Sullivan, one of the top-ranked teams in Class 3A.

The Knights touched on what it’s going to take to knock off the Hornets and bring home the state title.

“They’ve got a 6-foot-6 kid inside who averages about 15 points and eight rebounds,” says Robb Berger, Marian head coach. “They’ve got a lot of athleticism on the outside. They really like to penetrate and shoot and a lot of the defensive stuff. They trap out of the half court. They trap in the full court, so you know we’re going to have to be on our toes for thirty two minutes.”

“They’re really athletic,” says Deaglan Sullivan, Knights junior guard. “And I know that they’ve got a really good big, so we just got to box out and do what we did against Leo and just get the rebounds.”

Marian and Beech Grove will tipoff in the Class 3A state final at 6 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

