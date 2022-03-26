Jewish Federation holds art show for Ukraine relief

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley is doing its part to help the refugees of Ukraine. Nationwide, the Jewish Federation is also supporting the people of Ukraine, which is home to one of the world’s largest Jewish Populations.

The local Jewish community is planning a Ukrainian-themed art show.

Three local artists will be highlighted at the show, Michelle Engel, Nektaria Mattheos, and Jim Goodkin, specializing in abstract and realistic paintings.

“The sunflower has been around Ukraine since about 1700, and some of the symbolic meaning of it is peace, solidarity. And so, I said wow, so I started to paint, now I really started to paint because of the war in the country,” said local artist Jim Goodkin.

The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine and a symbol of hope for their people, and Ukraine also produces more sunflower oil than any other country.

“The Jewish Federation is pleased to host this meaningful and important event in solidarity with the People of Ukraine,” said Moshe Kruger, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Saint Joseph Valley. “So many members of our own community can trace their own family roots back to that part of the world, and this is an excellent opportunity for us now to give back to them.

Kruger continued, “A special reception where artwork can be viewed will be held on April 3, 2022, from 2 pm-5 pm at the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley in South Bend, Indiana. 50% of all proceeds directly benefit the Federation’s Ukrainian Relief Fund.”

To learn more about the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley or find more information on their Ukraine art show, click here.

