Body of Hoosier Marine killed in helicopter crash returns home

FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - The remains of four U.S. marines killed in a helicopter crash returned back onto U.S. soil on Friday. One of those marines was a man from Indiana.

The bodies of Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Ft. Wayne and 3 others returned home in what’s known as a dignified transfer.

All 4 were killed when their osprey helicopter crashed during a training exercise with NATO allies in Norway.

Military officials said the crash happened in “extreme conditions,” but the official cause remains under investigation.

