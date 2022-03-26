Advertisement

Missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee located; Amber Alert canceled

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing...
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.

Aziah Lumpkin went missing Feb. 27, and was believed to be with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., according to officials with the bureau.

“Missing one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has just been recovered in Nashville and is safe,” officials said. “His non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr., remains at large.”

Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. is still at large.
Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. is still at large.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Sharles Lumpkin Jr., 29, is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault, according to officials with the bureau. He is 6′1″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where he might be is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Franklin Police Department at 615-550-6840, or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details emerge in Delphi murders investigation after release of police interview transcript
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
One dead in Elkhart County crash
First Alert Forecast: Windy Friday night. Snow for the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Winter Grip Continues..Lake Effect Snow Showers up next!
Antonio's Italian Ristorante has now brought home a winning pizza in competitions over the past...
Elkhart restaurant wins award at International Pizza Expo

Latest News

A Missouri family remembers their son who was killed at an Orlando Amusement park.
Family remembers son killed at Orlando amusement park, father says it’s been a nightmare
The bloodshed in Mariupol is fueling allegations Moscow has committed war crimes by killing...
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming ‘next Mariupol’
Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden on Russia’s Putin: `This man cannot remain in power’
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Missouri family remembers teen killed at Orlando Amusement park