St. Joseph Co. Election Board to allow ‘Super Sunday’ to continue

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - “Super Sunday” in St. Joseph County won’t be canceled after all.

The matter drew a big crowd at Friday’s meeting of the County Election Board. At issue is the Sunday before Primary Election Day.

The panel previously voted to close the polls to in-person absentee voting on that day, failing to realize that the day in question has been “Super Sunday” since 2017—a day when churches encourage their members to vote.

“We do take it very seriously,” says Canneth Lee, senior pastor at Kingdom Christian Center.  “We provide (and) bring people down to the event so that they can vote. Some people can’t get out normally, so we have to have a concerted effort to get people to the polls.”

“In 2017, we instituted ‘Super Sunday,’” says Karen White of the South Bend Common Council. “There was a group of organizations and stakeholders who felt that it was important to really encourage our citizens to come out and vote.”

The schedule was amended to open the polls to absentee voters on Sunday, May 2.

