Southwest Michigan community center vandalized

NEW TROY, Mich. (WNDU) - A hidden gem in Southwest Michigan is recovering after someone robbed and vandalized the only community center in New Troy.

The incident happened one day after the center collected donations during a free children’s movie festival and pancake breakfast.

And in a town like New Troy, a small community center like this can play a big role. For a place with fewer than 500 people, there’s nothing else like it.

“When I was little, my grandma would take me here and we would play, and Ms. Sally would read to us.” said New Troy resident, Thomas Dyer.

Thomas has a lot more memories to make here at the New Troy community center, but right now he’ll have to wait until the board that runs this facility recovers from the recent vandalism incident that left their floor a mess and their donation box empty.

“This whole area here, and you can tell where the fan was turned on,” said Friends of the New Troy Board V.P., Victoria Petroff.

One of the board members for the Friends of New Troy said someone broke in last Sunday. They broke into the donation box and took all the money raised during their event the day before.

Now the money to continue their monthly gatherings and community offerings is gone.

“There is no other community center in our area and I think at this point, it’s the cornerstone of New Troy. It’s the thing that remains, and New Troy has a beautiful history,” Petroff said.

The vandalism came in the form of all this dust left behind by someone using a fire extinguisher, and this is after some attempts to clean up.

Between the stolen money and mess left behind, they’re asking for some help with recovery, even though they’re used to having to look out for themselves.

“When we get out of the tourist zones, and when we get out of those places, there are still people here who are doing the grassroots work to build strong communities for people to move forth from,” Petroff said.

So one day the New Troy community center will be around for Thomas’ kids to make their own memories.

