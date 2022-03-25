Samuels powers Villanova over Michigan 63-55 in Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Jermaine Samuels scored 22 points and Villanova controlled Michigan’s tough inside game to earn a 63-55 victory over the Wolverines in the Sweet 16.

Much of Samuels’ scoring effort came on tough drives through Michigan defenders and around Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Michigan.

The No. 2 seed Wildcats advance to the South Regional final to play the winner of Thursday night’s matchup between top-seed Arizona and No. 5 Houston.

3/24/2022 9:54:05 PM (GMT -4:00)