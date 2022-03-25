Preliminary plans for new Portage Manor facility approved

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans for a new Portage Manor call for a building twice the size as the present facility with about 100 more rooms.

Preliminary design plans were approved by the board of directors this week. Portage Manor houses indigent residents who have mental or physical disabilities.

The larger facility would allow the residents to become eligible for Medicaid, which would roughly double the current reimbursement rate.

“So, we house 115 people in about 35 rooms, so a lot of them are three four to a room, which was the standard when the building was built back in 115 years ago,” says Frank Fotia, vice president of the Portage Manor Board.

The project price tag is estimated to be $41 million. The project will be presented to the St. Joseph County Council at its meeting on April 26.

