Oregon-Davis preschoolers take an icy plunge for a good cause

HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - At Oregon-Davis Elementary, ‘Kids Care.’

A couple of years ago, Oregon-Davis elementary started a ‘Kids Care’ program, helping students and their families to give back to members of the community that are in need, through various fundraisers.

Today’s fundraiser had students ‘Freezin’ for a Reason,’ during their first ever Preschool Polar Plunge.

“And just to see their faces, and to see their excitement, they’ve been talking about this for two weeks,” said Heather Quinn, the Dean of Students at Oregon-Davis Elementary.

Preschoolers were tasked with raising $25 each for Ms. Paula- a preschool teaching aide, who lost her husband, Andrew, unexpectedly to a heart attack earlier this month.

“He was found in his truck. Someone called 911, and they couldn’t bring him back,” said Paula Lindley.

Ms. Paula has been a well-loved teaching aide at the school for a year now, and as a mother of three Oregon-Davis Elementary students, Dean of Students, Heather Quinn said that supporting Ms. Paula in her time of need, was a no-brainer.

“When we heard of Ms. Paula’ s tragedy, we decided to rally around and come up with the first annual preschool polar plunge,” said Quinn.

While parents were a bit hesitant of the idea at first, after watching the YouTube video from a Chicago school that the preschool polar plunge was inspired by, it quickly became a hit.

“I had of course, got on YouTube. Like, I’ve seen the adult polar plunges and they’re in ice cold water in the lake, so I was very curious what a modified polar plunge for preschool would be and I’m like, I honestly like this one better,” said Lynee Kajer, mother of an Oregon-Davis preschooler.

Kajer told 16 News Now that as a long time member of the community, she’s happy to help out.

“I’ve always been in this community so we like to join together, help out whenever we can,” Kajer said.

The Preschool Polar Plunge raised over $5,000 for Ms. Paula. More than five times the amount of the $1,000 goal.

“Ms. Quinn has made everything easier for me, and for the children, so I just, I love it, I love this school,” said Lindley.

The total amount raised may have been shocking, but the community’s generosity was not.

“I will say this community is amazing. Anytime we need them for anything they are here to support our school, to support our families,” said Quinn.

