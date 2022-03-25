New details emerge in Delphi murders investigation after release of police interview transcript

DEPLHI, Ind. (WNDU) - Disturbing new documents provide insight into the Delphi Murder investigation.

Our reporting partners at WTHR Indianapolis got a look at the 194-page document of a State Police interview of Kegan Kline.

He’s the man linked to the fake ‘Anthony Shot’s’ profile. A true crime podcast was the first to obtain the documents.

Attorney Kevin Greenlee and journalist Aine Cain are the founders of ‘The Murder Sheet’ podcast.

WTHR spoke with them Thursday on how they were able to get the transcript and the disturbing details it reveals.

They have been following the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams since the girls went missing while walking on a trail near Delphi 5 years ago.

The girls’ bodies were found one day later.

Kegan Anthony Kline (Miami County Sheriff's Office)

The transcript, which is based on an August 2020 conversation between Kline and investigators, reveals Libby was in contact with the Anthony_Shots account the day of her murder. And other details about the fake social media account came out.

In the interview, police allege that Kline may have deleted valuable information on his phone after taking and failing a polygraph test in 2017.

According to the transcript, police believe at least two people were active on the account after analyzing grammar, syntax, and other patterns of speech. Police then inquired about Kline’s father’s involvement in the interactions Kegan had with minors on the messaging apps KIK and Meet Me.

Kline reportedly said that his father was “freaking out” after Kline had been called in for questioning surrounding the murders. Also per the transcript, Kline told police that his father, Jerry Anthony Kline, has had a history with harassment and domestic violence, and in one instance even ‘threatened Kline and his mother with a gun’.

The transcript drifts in many different directions with the police questioning Kline on the extent of how many users on Meet Me and KIK he shared explicit material with, why he moved to Vegas in 2017 after failing the polygraph test, and why Kline and his father wanted to go to a “bunny ranch” together while he was located in Vegas.

In the document, Kline cited financial struggles that resulted in him returning to Indiana in 2018.

“It’s really a horrific document they go over some very horrific topics and then to think that you know, this case can also be linked to this very sad tragic loss of these two young girls in Delphi, it’s very upsetting,” Greenlee said.

According to police, Kegan Kline has not admitted to the murders. He also has not been charged and is not officially a suspect in the case.

