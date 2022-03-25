Advertisement

Michigan’s top court rejects latest redistricting challenge

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has turned down a challenge by Democratic-aligned groups to a new map for state House seats.

The groups claim the map unfairly favors Republicans and conflicts with the state Constitution, which says no party shall have a disproportionate advantage in redistricting. But in a brief order, the court says it won’t get involved.

In 2018, voters created a 13-member commission to make maps for seats in Congress and the Legislature, taking the work out of the hands of politicians. More than 130 hearings were open to the public before new boundaries were approved in December.

Justice Megan Cavanagh says the commission chose to balance partisan fairness with other constitutional criteria.

