Michigan to award $42 million to cities that sell retail marijuana

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The state of Michigan has made another pot payment.

This time more than $42 million dollars is headed to cities, villages, townships, and counties that receive money for every licensed retail store and micro-business they have.

In Berrien County, the city of Buchanan received over $282,000 dollars.

The city of Niles topped $169,000.

The villages of Cassopolis and Edwardsburg each received over $112,000.

The city of Benton Harbor received $56,000.

