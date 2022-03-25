Medical Moment: Diet could improve dry eye syndrome

(WNDU) - Dry eye syndrome is a chronic condition in which your body doesn’t produce enough tears or the tears don’t lubricate your eyes well enough. Dry eye affects roughly 16 million Americans.

Now, research is showing the right diet could improve symptoms of dry eye.

If your eyes are constantly irritated, itchy, red, or painful, you might have dry eye syndrome. Eye drops are one treatment option, but what you eat could also help or hurt your eyes.

“There is definitely a correlation between a bad inflammatory diet and worsening of the dry eye, so things that are inflammatory,” said the founder and CEO of the Toyos Clinic, Dr. Rolando Toyos. “So dairy is inflammatory. Meats are inflammatory. Eggs are inflammatory.”

Dr. Toyos also said to avoid processed foods whenever possible.

What should you eat? Omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and dry eye symptoms. They’re found in fish like trout, salmon, sardines, and mackeral.

“If they aren’t a fish eater, we’ll have them start an omega-3 supplement,” Dr. Toyos said.

Vitamin C has also been shown to protect the eyes from pollution and improve tear production. It’s abundant in broccoli, brussel sprouts, and citrus fruits. Vitamin E, found in sunflower oil, almonds, pumpkin, and spinach, helps protect the retina from injury and supports the maintenance of the tear film layer in the eye. Vitamin A, which is found in carrots, squash, and tuna, may also help reduce dry eye symptoms and improve tear quality. And recent research shows caffeine in drinks like coffee, black tea, and green tea, may stimulate tear production.

Studies also show that a vitamin D deficiency may be linked to worse dry eye symptoms.

The best way to get vitamin D is to spend 10 to 15 minutes in the sun each day.

It’s important to note that food isn’t a replacement for other medical therapies that your doctor prescribes.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.