Investigation underway after man shot during domestic dispute in Rolling Prairie

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting on Thursday in Rolling Prairie.

It happened just before 3:20 p.m. on Thursday in the 4700 block of Michigan Street.

Police say a 36-year-old woman shot a 37-year-old man during a domestic dispute. The man is now in the hospital receiving treatment for an upper body injury.

Police say no arrests have been made yet in connection to this shooting. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

