First Alert Forecast: Windy Friday night. Snow for the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers will turn to scattered lake effect snow showers late in the evening as the temperatures drop into the lower 30s and winds shift out of the north and west. Lake snow showers will continue into Saturday. Light snow accumulations are possible. Low of 30. Winds NW 15-20mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered snow showers will continue through the middle of the day. Light snow accumulations are possible. Some slick spots on the roads are possible. Snow flurries continue into the early evening. It will remain cold and breezy. High of 33 with wind chills in the teens. Winds NW 15-30mph.

SUNDAY: A few snow flurries continue into the morning before clouds begin to clear during the afternoon. It will remain breezy and cold throughout the day. Highs in the lower 30s with wind chills in the teens. High of 32. Winds NNW 10-25mph.

LONG RANGE: Turning mild again by next week. Temperatures will be back into the middle 40s and 50s. A few more showers are likely by the second half of the week. Staying mild into the beginning of April. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, March 24th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 48

Thursday’s Low: 39

Precipitation: 0.09″

