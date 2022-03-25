Advertisement

Elkhart restaurant wins award at International Pizza Expo

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart restaurant won an award at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas!

Antonio’s Italian Ristorante took the honors. The International Pizza Expo is the largest pizza-making competition in the United States.

Antonio’s has now brought home a winning pizza in competitions over the past three years. This year, the restaurant competed in the Non-Traditional division and won first place for the Mid-States and 4th in overall competition with the Pinsa Tartuffo.

The Pinsa Tartuffo made with a low gluten flour, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, burrata, prosciutto, arugula, and truffle honey.

Antonio’s Italian Ristorante is open Wednesday-Saturday for dinner. It’s located at 1105 Goshen Avenue.

