DIGGING DEEPER: FBI arrests Goshen man in connection with Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has been arrested for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents allege 55-year-old Jeffrey Munger entered the building through a broken window.

The case shows that he may have been more of a follower than a leader.

Munger spent approximately 14 minutes inside the building that day.

Court documents indicate that Munger’s cellphone was used to track him traveling from Goshen to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 4, 2021. His phone also placed him in the vicinity of the Capitol on the afternoon of the 6th.

Munger allegedly told investigators he entered the Capitol through a broken window because he was being pushed by the crowd behind him. He said he never heard any command from law enforcement to exit the building and that he walked down the hall, saw some people smoking pot, and decided to leave.

Munger faces charges that include Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building, and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building.

