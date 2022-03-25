Annual Warsaw Home & Outdoor Show begins

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Home and Garden Show is happening at Warsaw Community High School this weekend.

Attendees will be able to find various vendors and service providers.

There will be an outdoor display of lawn equipment along with prizes and giveaways.

General admission is $5 dollars per person, with free admission for kids 12 and under as well as veterans and first responders.

The show runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

