‘The Terry Bradshaw Show’ coming to Morris Performing Arts Center for 525 Foundation’s annual gala

By Lauren Moss
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 525 Foundation is getting ready for its annual gala coming up in May. And this year, it’s bigger than ever!

It’s a big event to help with all the work the 525 Foundation does in our community after the Savage family lost two sons to an accidental drug overdose in 2015. The family is very close with NFL icon Terry Bradshaw after his wife, Tammy, lost a son to a drug overdose.

Bradshaw is not only coming back to Michiana for this year’s event—he’s also bringing his Las Vegas entertainment show to the Morris Performing Arts Center!

“The Terry Bradshaw Show” will be at the Morris on May 25. Tickets, which range from $25 to $200, will go on sale Friday, March 25, at 12 p.m.

You can buy tickets online at the Morris Performing Arts Center’s website or the 525 Foundation’s website.

