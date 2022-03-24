St. Joseph County wants resident input on comprehensive plan for the county’s future

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to the 2020 Census, St, Joseph County experienced a two percent population increase.

“So the county is undergoing a lot of changes,” said Cynthia Bowen, Project Manager for REA, “We’re here tonight to listen to see what the public has to say about where the county should go over the next twenty years regarding growth and development.”

Bowen told 16 News Now that the county has had many improvements in quality of life initiatives, and with the pandemic and economy change, it was a perfect time to have the conversation.

“It really was the right time for the county to come out to the residents and say you know where should we go over the next twenty years, what are your values, what are the priorities, and where should we be spending our tax dollars. And so this is what we’re out here, this week and next week asking residents about,” Bowen said.

The meeting Wednesday night at St. Joseph County Public Library invited residents to generate as many concerns or opportunities as they felt are in the community, as well as solutions.

In attempts to get more contribution, three more meetings will be held.

On March 29th, a virtual Zoom meeting will be held, and on March 31st, two separate in-person meetings will take place. Information can be found here.

“So we’re trying to get many different ways to get people as involved if they have opinions or thoughts about issues, or even other thoughts as we get along further in the process,” Bowen said.

After all of the meetings have taken place, a summary of the ideas will be created and used as an outline for the comprehensive plan. According to REA, the draft of the plan will be released in Spring of 2023.

“In the future when a petition or proposal is coming in, and it’s near where they live, or the school wants to grow, or they see a park, or a trail going in, they feel that they’ve had a say or something to do with something that is happening,” said Bowen.

