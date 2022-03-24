Plan to build new public safety facilities in Elkhart moving forward

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A plan to build new public safety facilities in Elkhart is moving forward.

On Monday, in a 6-2 vote, the Elkhart Common Council approved two pieces of legislation allowing his administration to move ahead with the new facilities. The money will fund the design work and other services, long with land acquisition for one of the sites.

The two proposed sites are the headquarters for the Elkhart Police Department and the Elkhart 911 Communications Center. The other site will be used as a training and storage facility.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson says he is “grateful for the support of the majority of the council.”

Press Release from the Office of Mayor Rod Roberson:

On Monday evening, in a 6-2 vote, the Elkhart Common Council approved two pieces of legislation allowing the Roberson administration to move forward with the plan to build new public safety facilities. Councilor Thomas was absent, and Councilors Baughman and Henke voted in opposition.

These appropriations fund the design work and other professional services along with land acquisition for one of the sites. There are two proposed sites; one will serve as the headquarters for the Elkhart Police Department and the Elkhart 911 Communications Center and the other site will be used as a training and storage facility.

The current EPD building was built in 1974 and was designed for a much smaller and much different police department. Not only is this building in disrepair, it is not capable of providing the EPD of 2022 and beyond with adequate workspace.

“I have said from day one that my administration will place unparalleled service to the people of Elkhart at the top of our priority list. This police department is striving to provide that level of service despite the current conditions of their offices. When this building was constructed nearly 50 years ago, the EPD of 2022 could not have been imagined. We are grateful for the support of the majority of the council that will allow us to bring the office of the EPD and 911 into the 21st Century so they can continue their invaluable work in our city.” – Mayor Rod Roberson

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.