Niles man returns home after helping Ukrainian refugees relocate amid Russian invasion

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - It has been a month since Russia invaded Ukraine.

It’s been less than a day since a Michiana man returned from helping refugees there relocate.

“With my own eyes I saw children, and people in wheelchairs, and people on stretchers being pushed across the border trying to get to, at least, another place, and hope that place would be a place of safety,” said Niles, Michigan resident John Boston, who is an Associate Professor, and the Associate Director of the Evangelism institute at Andrews University.

It’s one thing to see pictures of what’s going on a half a world away at the Ukrainian border—it’s another to see if for yourself.

The refugees are all women and children. John saw one woman struggling with a heavy bag and carried it for her. That bag contained photographs.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like. To be told that the whole world has changed for you, and you have to leave, not only your home, but your country and everything, you know. Then to be met by people who you don’t know, who don’t speak your language, and, and they say they’re there to help, you’re at the mercy of a stranger really.”

One reason John came to the border to volunteer for a group called Child Impact international is a fear that human traffickers are there as well looking to help themselves.

John’s journey went from Germany to a border crossing in Romania, and back.

The refugees were pared with host families across Europe.

John says he remembers the look of surprise when the refugees in his van realized that people from other parts of the world were there to help them. “If we could show up in the right way, we can bring peace to people’s hearts even though we may not be able to bring it right now to their country,” John said. “The distance that we went to get them to safety was worth the difference that we made in their lives. It was worth the difference.”

While the journey required driving 55 hours in three days, John says he will return to do it all again later this month.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.