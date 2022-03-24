Advertisement

ND Football: Position battle at QB in spotlight amid spring practice season

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - As the Notre Dame football team continues spring practices, questions are being asked about this year’s team.

One of those questions involves the battle at the quarterback position. One of the biggest challenges for head coach Marcus Freeman this spring is beginning to evaluate who will play quarterback in the fall.

Freeman previously said he’ll be leaning on offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to help with that decision, given he’s played the position. There are four guys in the QB room, but most fans are expecting the battle to come down to two of those guys—Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne.

“This fall was certainly a lot of fun, and I certainly learned a lot, but I think what you saw this fall of me isn’t completely who I am as a player,” Buchner says. “I definitely think there’s more to that, and I’m excited to work on that this spring and hopefully show it in the future.”

“I always like to pride myself on working on everything,” Pyne says. “I always think you can get better at every single part of your game. Working this offseason with Coach Balis, I really pressed myself to go as hard as I could in every single run and every single lift. Really work on my speed, get faster and incorporate that more into my game.”

The spring practice season will continue all the way up to the Blue-Gold Game on April 23.

