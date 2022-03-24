Advertisement

Michigan Legislature approves $4.8B infrastructure plan

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers have approved $4.8 billion in spending, mostly for infrastructure upgrades, with an influx of federal pandemic and other funds that will go toward water systems, roads, parks, and other priorities including affordable housing.

The supplemental budget plan, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign, has about $2 billion for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure - including by replacing lead pipes - dam repairs and the remediation of “forever chemicals” known as PFAS.

The House and Senate approved the main bill 95-7 and 34-3 Thursday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/24/2022 2:43:03 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

New details emerge in Delphi murders investigation after release of police interview transcript
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
One dead in Elkhart County crash
First Alert Forecast: Windy Friday night. Snow for the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Winter Grip Continues..Lake Effect Snow Showers up next!
Antonio's Italian Ristorante has now brought home a winning pizza in competitions over the past...
Elkhart restaurant wins award at International Pizza Expo

Latest News

This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a cat from Pet Refuge.
2nd Chance: Morgan
Dogs and cats have knees just like people, and they can often suffer the same kinds of problems...
Pet Vet: Knee Problems in Pets
WNDU Vault: Space Age tech has come a long way since the 80's
WNDU Vault: Space Age tech has come a long way since the 80's
WNDU Vault: Avanti bankruptcy
WNDU Vault: Avanti bankruptcy
The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.
Jewish Federation holds art show for Ukraine relief