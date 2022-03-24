Michigan Legislature approves $4.8B infrastructure plan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers have approved $4.8 billion in spending, mostly for infrastructure upgrades, with an influx of federal pandemic and other funds that will go toward water systems, roads, parks, and other priorities including affordable housing.

The supplemental budget plan, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign, has about $2 billion for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure - including by replacing lead pipes - dam repairs and the remediation of “forever chemicals” known as PFAS.

The House and Senate approved the main bill 95-7 and 34-3 Thursday.

