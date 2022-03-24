Advertisement

Irish hockey looking for redemption in NCAA Tournament

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team will make its 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

And after last season, this is a redemption tour. The Irish were unable to play in last year’s tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

Head coach Jeff Jackson, who has taken the Irish to all but one of its 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, had a message for his team before the start of the tournament.

“I just have been emphasizing the importance for our guys to recognize be grateful for the opportunity to play,” Jackson says. “For me, it’s all about gratitude. Being how fortunate we are to be in this game and play this game, you know, based on what we went through last year. Just be grateful for the opportunity to play and enjoy the experience of being here.

“Obviously, we’re playing to win and playing to get to the Frozen Four, but it’s just hard,” he added. “Try to embrace the moment, you know, because you only get so many kicks at the can. So, you need to take advantage of them when you get those opportunities.”

Notre Dame was selected as a No. 3 seed in this year’s tournament. The Irish will take on No. 2 seed North Dakota in the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. in Albany, N.Y.

