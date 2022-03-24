Advertisement

Indiana lawmakers plan to override veto of transgender sports ban

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers are planning to override a veto from Gov. Eric Holcomb.

This week, Holcomb vetoed a bill that would have banned transgender girls from playing on K-12 sports teams. He said the measure puts schools at risk of being sued and that there’s no evidence the existing policy has not maintained fairness.

House Republicans disagree and say they plan to override the veto on May 24 when they meet for a day of technical corrections.

Meanwhile, Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is speaking out in support of the bill, saying generations of women have fought for equal rights in this country and that the bill banning transgender girls from school sports is designed to protect those rights.

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is speaking out in support of the transgender sports bill.(WNDU)

