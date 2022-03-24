Former employee testifies co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant intimidated her into having oral sex at work

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Sexual comments, groping, and oral sex. That is what witnesses are alleging the co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant in Stevensville is guilty of while working for his restaurant.

The claims came as 50-year-old Raffaele Santaniello appeared in court for a pre-trial examination hearing Wednesday.

There, three alleged victims came forward with their testimony.

Victim one, a former employee, says she quit after Santaniello grabbed her breasts, and her behind, while in a hot tub after inviting her to his home.

“When we were in the hot tub, he asked about school, if I like the restaurant,” the 19-year-old victim testified. However, victim one says the conversation took a shocking turn. “He said, you have great b***s. Let me touch them. I said, ‘I don’t think so.’”

In the moments after, victim one claims Santaniello continued to make sexual gestures towards her.

“I couldn’t get out of the hot tub because he was blocking the stairs. He ended up grabbing my arm and sitting me between his legs. My back was to his chest. He reached under my bathing suit and grabbed my breasts,” victim one says.

“That’s when I texted a couple people to call me and get me out of there. I wanted to go home,” victim one says.

Despite her claims, victim one says what happened in the hot tub was not the only line Santaniello crossed that night.

“He first offered me $100 to suck his d***. I said, ‘No.” Then he said, ‘C’mon, you’re a broke college student. Let me give you some money for you to do this for me,’” victim one said. “He just kept asking, kept upping the money.”

In her time as a server, victim one says she was not the only one Santaniello assaulted, groped or sexually harassed.

“One time, I heard him tell an employee, “Get off your phone or you have to show me your b***s,” victim one says.

On April 18th, 2021, one day after the hot tub incident, victim one says she quit her job at Santaniello’s Restaurant.

The second alleged victim to testify on Wednesday, also a former employee who quit in 2017, alleges Santaniello intimidated her into performing oral sex — in the dining room of the restaurant — as a way to pay for a pizza she dropped the day before.

“I was standing up for my table, who had their pizzas burnt the first time and weren’t too happy. The second time, I was bringing the pizzas back to be boxed, and they give you little cardboard pieces to transport pizzas back and forth, and the cardboard had gotten soaked with grease and between the weight of the pizza, the cardboard had folded and slipped through my hands while I was carrying it back to the kitchen and it fell on the floor. The lady (customer) was not happy. I proceeded to go talk to Raffaele and he proceeded to tell me that if I were to take the pizza off of the bill, I would have to pay for it myself with the tips that I had made,” victim two says.

The next day, victim two says Santaniello confronted her to talk about what happened the night before. To her surprise, victim two claims that is when Santaniello unzipped his pants.

“He said, ‘Okay, it’s time to do this talk now.’ So he started to lead me to the dining room. I said, ‘Okay, let’s go have this conversation.’ And as I started to proceed to the dining room, I started to sit down at a table but he did not sit. He was standing in front of me,” victim two says. “He proceeded to take his penis out. He kind of touched the back of my head and starting pulling me forward to give him oral sex,” victim two said.

The victim says she felt if she didn’t play along, Santaniello would fire her.

“He is a very intimidating guy. He is a big guy. I did not feel comfortable with telling him no,” victim two says.

Like victim one, the second victim says she too experienced other employees sexually assaulted and harassed daily.

“He would should us pictures of his penis. He would play voicemails of his ‘doctor’ talking about his penis. It was a fake doctor talking about his penis and his penis size. He would call it his ‘baby-arm,’” victim two says.

The third victim to testify Wednesday was the mother of an ex-employee, who says Santaniello, a married man, sexually groped her inside the restaurant. She says it all happened just seats away from her husband who was with her that night, but didn’t see what happened.

“He bear-hugged me and smashed my breasts into his chest and then held it there for a moment. I was extremely uncomfortable with that,” victim three says, but alleges it did not stop there.

“At one point , he reached with his left hand and grabbed my behind,” victim three says.

Santaniello currently faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of kidnapping.

After hours of testimony, the court was unable to complete Wednesday’s pretrial conference. Officials say the hearing is scheduled to be continued on April 4th when a fourth witness is expected to give their testimony.

